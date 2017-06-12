James Earl Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award During A Commercial Break

Living Legend James Earl Jones was recognized with a special lifetime achievement award at the 71st annual Tony Awards last night. Unfortunately, his momentous occasion was not televised live. Instead, the network chose to air only a small portion of his speech. This did not sit well with Twitter users..

Why did the #TonyAwards2017 not broadcast @jamesearljones speech in full? The people want to hear what Mufasa has to say! — MissMagoo (@crakers129) June 12, 2017

WAIT, WE DON'T GET TO SEE THE JAMES EARL JONES TRIBUTE? WHAT THE HELL? I demand a refund. #TheTonys pic.twitter.com/ZZViU7jPIc — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 12, 2017

Jones has been a Broadway institution for over 60 years and has appeared in 20 productions since making his debut in 1958. He’s won Tony’s for best actor in a play in 1969 for “The Great White Hope”, and in 1987 for August Wilson’s “Fences”. He most recently starred opposite Cicely Tyson in a revival of The Gin Game.

If you missed Jones’ speech it check out below!

Related:

#TeamMelanin: Black Twitter Loses Its Mind Over ‘Black Panther’ Teaser

Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the Verge of Blowing Up

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: