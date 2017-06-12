James Earl Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award During A Commercial Break

Living Legend James Earl Jones was recognized with a special lifetime achievement award at the 71st annual Tony Awards last night. Unfortunately, his momentous occasion was not televised live. Instead, the network chose to air only a small portion of his speech. This did not sit well with Twitter users..
Jones has been a Broadway institution for over 60 years and has appeared in 20 productions since making his debut in 1958. He’s won Tony’s for best actor in a play in 1969 for “The Great White Hope”, and in 1987 for August Wilson’s “Fences”. He most recently starred opposite Cicely Tyson in a revival of The Gin Game.
If you missed Jones’ speech it check out below!
