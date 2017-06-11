Nick Gordan Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida on Friday. Gordon’s current girlfriend Laura Leal reported that he beat her and refused to let her leave his home.

It’s reported Gordon and Leak got into a heated argument, accusing her of trying to hook up with one of his friends at a sports bar on Friday. As she tried to leave he started “punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave.” He also snatched a laptop while she was trying to use to communicate with her sister.

Gordon was booked for felony domestic violence and false imprisonment of an adult. However, Gordon is reportedly countering the claims and saying his girlfriend attacked him, and he might press charges.

Gordon is still not off the hook on the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. In September, Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi’s death and ordered to pay $36 million as a result of this ruling.

