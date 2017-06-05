Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Fans know actress Lupita Nyong’o has great acting skills, but did you know she can get busy on the dance floor, and in heels no doubt?! Her dance video is about to break the internet!
A creative artist named Lloyd shared the video on Twitter.
Must Read:
Report: Netflix Picks Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie
GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Head-turning Collar At Diddy’s Party
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @foxync
Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong’o Slayed The Head Wrap
17 photos Launch gallery
Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong’o Slayed The Head Wrap
1.1 of 17
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 17
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 17
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 17
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 17
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 17
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Crowned by @vernonfrancois.Source:Instagram 9 of 17
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Honored to be honored by #legendarystyle @tiffanyandco at #TIFF2016! #blueboxboundariesSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 17
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 17
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 17
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 17
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 17
Latest…
- Bill Cosby Shows Up For First Day Of Sex Assault Trial…One Of His Television Kids By His Side
- The Internet Responds To Halle Berry’s Pregnancy
- Is Halle Berry What?
- Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The Internet
comments – Add Yours