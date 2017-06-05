Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The Internet

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fans know actress Lupita Nyong’o has great acting skills, but did you know she can get busy on the dance floor, and in heels no doubt?! Her dance video is about to break the internet!

A creative artist named Lloyd shared the video on Twitter.

Must Read:
Report: Netflix Picks Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie
GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Head-turning Collar At Diddy’s Party


For the Latest Entertainment News:

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong’o Slayed The Head Wrap

17 photos Launch gallery

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong’o Slayed The Head Wrap

Continue reading Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The Internet

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong’o Slayed The Head Wrap

Lupita Nyong’o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

Latest…

actress , Dance , Lupita Nyong’o

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
The Internet Responds To Halle Berry’s Pregnancy
 59 mins ago
06.05.17
Is Halle Berry What?
 2 hours ago
06.05.17
Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The…
 3 hours ago
06.05.17
Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To…
 20 hours ago
06.05.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives…
 21 hours ago
06.05.17
Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
06.04.17
Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Watch The Trailer For The ‘That’s So Raven’…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
#DaddysGirl: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening…
 3 days ago
06.03.17
BMM 2016
Photos