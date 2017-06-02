Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To NYC

According to TMZ, Brandy Norwood was on an early Delta flight from LAX to JFK this morning when she suddenly fell unconcious.

The incident occurred before the flight had the opportunity to take off. Delta contacted paramedics who rushed to the scene and removed Brandy from the flight. The R&B singer received treatment on the jetway. TMZ reports that she was awake and stable as paramedics took her to the hospital.

Her current condition is unknown.

