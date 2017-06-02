Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To NYC

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

According to TMZ, Brandy Norwood was on an early Delta flight from LAX to JFK this morning when she suddenly fell unconcious.

The incident occurred before the flight had the opportunity to take off. Delta contacted paramedics who rushed to the scene and removed Brandy from the flight. The R&B singer received treatment on the jetway. TMZ reports that she was awake and stable as paramedics took her to the hospital.

Her current condition is unknown.

 

June 2: This Day in Black Music History

2 photos Launch gallery

June 2: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To NYC

June 2: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Brandy , Delta , Flight , Unconcious

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals
Brandy Falls Unconcious On Flight From L.A. To…
 33 mins ago
06.02.17
23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
We Were Torn About Seeing ‘Wonder Woman,’ Then…
 45 mins ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 15 hours ago
06.02.17
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child…
 23 hours ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 24 hours ago
06.01.17
Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 1 day ago
06.02.17
Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
The Covfefe That Was Tweeted Around The World
 2 days ago
06.01.17
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
We Can’t Wait To See This New Movie…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Photos