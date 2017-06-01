Black Music Month
Black Music Month: John P. Kee

Jennifer Hall
About My Father's Business Concert at the Indiana Convention Center - August 26, 2006

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

John P. Kee
Gospel Artist
Durham, North Carolina

Crowned “The Prince of Gospel Music” John P. Kee is no stranger to inspirational music. With an award-winning career lasting more than 20 years, the NC pastor is known for blending traditional gospel with contemporary tunes.

BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Show

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

Kee was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

“Standing in the Need”

“Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story)”

“Show Up”

At West Angeles COGIC 2014

Live at 1st Baptist Church Glenarden 2016 Revival

