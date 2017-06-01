Black Music Month: John P. Kee

John P. Kee

Gospel Artist

Durham, North Carolina

Crowned “The Prince of Gospel Music” John P. Kee is no stranger to inspirational music. With an award-winning career lasting more than 20 years, the NC pastor is known for blending traditional gospel with contemporary tunes.

Kee was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

“Standing in the Need”



“Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story)”



“Show Up”



At West Angeles COGIC 2014



Live at 1st Baptist Church Glenarden 2016 Revival

