Black Music Month: J. Cole

J. Cole

Hip Hop Artist

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Platinum recording artist J. Cole is revered for his “conscious” lyricism. A critically acclaimed performer and producer, Cole has worked with artists such as Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar.

The award-winning musician’s interests also extend beyond the stage with his Dreamville Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps youth ‘Set up for Success.'”

***Parental Advisory***

“Neighbors”



“She Knows” feat. Amber Coffman, Cults



“Crooked Smile”



“Power Trip” feat. Miguel



‘Be Free’ Live on The Late Show with David Letterman

