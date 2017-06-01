Black Music Month: J. Cole

J. Cole
Hip Hop Artist
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Platinum recording artist J. Cole is revered for his “conscious” lyricism. A critically acclaimed performer and producer, Cole has worked with artists such as Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar.
The award-winning musician’s interests also extend beyond the stage with his Dreamville Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps youth ‘Set up for Success.'”
***Parental Advisory***
“Neighbors”
“She Knows” feat. Amber Coffman, Cults
“Crooked Smile”
“Power Trip” feat. Miguel
‘Be Free’ Live on The Late Show with David Letterman
Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field!
10 photos Launch gallery
Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field!
1.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10.Source:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours