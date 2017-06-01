Black Music Month
Black Music Month: J. Cole

Jennifer Hall
2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival - Day 2

J. Cole
Hip Hop Artist
Fayetteville, North Carolina

Platinum recording artist J. Cole is revered for his “conscious” lyricism. A critically acclaimed performer and producer, Cole has worked with artists such as Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar.

The award-winning musician’s interests also extend beyond the stage with his Dreamville Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps youth ‘Set up for Success.'”

***Parental Advisory***

“Neighbors”

“She Knows” feat. Amber Coffman, Cults

“Crooked Smile”

Power Trip” feat. Miguel

‘Be Free’ Live on The Late Show with David Letterman

