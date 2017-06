Black Music Month: John Coltrane

John Coltrane

Jazz Musician

Hamlet, North Carolina

John Coltrane is known as one of the most influential jazz musicians of all time.

A brilliant saxophonist Coltrane was awarded a posthumous Grammy in 1982 for “Best Jazz Solo Performance” on the album Bye Bye Blackbird, and in 1997 he was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. His influence extends beyond the boundaries of the medium and stretches to other musical genres.

In 2009 Coltrane was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

“Body And Soul”



“Alabama”



“My Favorite Things” Belgium, 1965



“In A Sentimental Mood”



“Naima”