The Problem With Thickanna Is You

is a woman of many accomplishments. She’s a successful singer with 23, 12, 8. She is not only a style icon, but also a style authority, launching many successful collaborations with retailers from Manolo Blahnik to Puma and more. She is philanthropic, recently receiving a Humanitarian Award from Harvard University, in addition to raising millions of dollars for charitable organizations and donating more than $2M of her personal funds. This is not even her own philanthropic organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation,

Rihanna ended her ANTI tour on November 26, 2016. We ALL know that performers are in crazy shape when on tour because they have a full show daily, practice daily, and more.

…but now Rihanna is just out here accepting awards, uplifting the youth, making guest appearances on TV shows and living her life. Yes, we all noticed one additional thing: Thickanna is back.

New hair, new outfits. Which is your favorite: 1, 2 or 3? ✨ A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on May 24, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Thickanna is the term of endearment, used by her Navy, for when Rihanna puts on a few pounds. It’s also imperative to observe, even when Rihanna gains a little weight, it’s noticeable, but not a headline.

Of course, when Rihanna is not on tour, it’s possible for her to gain a little weight. This has never stopped her from living her life. Let’s be real, she’s probably gaining weight because she’s been toking and smoking a little more than usual.

Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend? https://t.co/DnFdi9AZy3 pic.twitter.com/r6jed6wRiQ — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017

I would like to also note that it was a white man, who has to identify his sexuality as “straight,” was the one to call Rihanna fat. Seriously.

This is not fat, but what’s going on is body shaming and it’s not okay.

Even if Rihanna stepped out as a size 18, visibly plus-size woman, we are not at liberty to judge and critique her body. (Yes, even though she is a celebrity. No, that’s not what she signed up for). Also, if we are calling Rihanna “fat,” what does that mean for the rest of America (who, by the way, is on average, a size 14)?

The rumors have gone as far as saying she’s pregnant.

Rihanna looks like I did when I was 5 months pregnant tryna hide it…. not sayin she pregnant or nothin just sayin 😬 — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) May 30, 2017

Rihanna pregnant y'all. It's the only explanation acceptable for them ugly oversized clothes she been wearing. — Lo (@lonthecelebrity) May 24, 2017

This isn’t commentary or real concern, it’s just rude. Until Rihanna is photographed asking for someone to give her their seat on the A train, y’all need to stay seated.

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her

She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

Rihanna Under Fire Over Photoshopped Queen Elizabeth Photos