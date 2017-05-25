St. Louis 6-Year-Old Makes Plea in Viral Video: ‘Stop Killing Each Other’

A 6-year-old from St. Louis is wise beyond his years. Jeffrey Laney has a powerful message about violence in the streets and makes a plea to put an end to violence. Jeffrey pours his heart out in the 4 minute video about the gun violence that’s has a hold of his hometown, his pleas has now gone viral on Facebook.

