Chick Chat: Fighting Back Against The Patriarchy With Comedy

Foxy NC staff
Charise Frazier and Keyaira Kelly sit down with “Sisters of Comedy” series creator Agunda Okeyo and writer/ activist Michaela Angela Davis, to talk about the visibility of Black women in comedy.

