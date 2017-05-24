Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Largest Shoe Deal In History

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made history on Tuesday with an epic shoe deal with Nike. The deal was negotiated by his agent, Zeke Sandhu, who worked out a five-year-deal with the brand, reportedly worth more than $29 million. This is occurring at the end of Nike’s 10-day window, in which they had the opportunity to match Adidas‘ offer. Incentives can push this deal to a $48 million contract over eight-years. Wow!

The 2015 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


All the details of the deal have not been disclosed; however, Odell didn’t require his own signature cleat with the brand. He did however, stress that he wanted to be a “brand icon” for Nike.

Odell has spent three seasons in the NFL. So far in his career, he has reached double-digit touchdown receptions, surpassed 1,300 receiving yards and participated in the Pro Bowl each year of his three year career.

Congratulations!

DON’T MISS:

Lena Dunham Apologizes To Odell Beckham Jr., Recognizes Her Privilege—For Once

Drake’s New Roommate Is Odell Beckham Jr.

Zendaya Opens Up About Her Father Vetting Odell Beckham Jr.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Largest Shoe Deal In History

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 25 mins ago
05.24.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 4 hours ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 5 hours ago
05.24.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 16 hours ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 21 hours ago
05.24.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 24 hours ago
05.24.17
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Throwback Jams: R&B Albums Turning 20 This Year
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Enjoying the concert
Poll: Does The Bombing In Manchester Make You…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Trending
BREAKING: 19 Dead, 50 Injured In Manchester Arena…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s…
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Photos