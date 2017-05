As we watch news continue to unfold from Manchester, England, there is shock that such a violent attack would take place at an event that catered to so many children.

BREAKING: 22 Dead, 59 Injured In Manchester Arena Explosion During Ariana Grande Concert

This morning, investigators have identified the bombing suspect as 23-year-old Salman Abedi, according to CBS News. He died in the bombing. Parents in Manchester are still searching to locate missing children. One arrest has been made so far, according to NPR.

Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role 9 photos Launch gallery Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role 1. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 1 of 9 2. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 2 of 9 3. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 3 of 9 4. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 4 of 9 5. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 5 of 9 6. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 6 of 9 7. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 7 of 9 8. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 8 of 9 9. Denzel Washington Memed Over New Role Source:Instagram 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Poll: Does The Bombing In Manchester Make You Re-Think Going To Concerts? Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark