BREAKING: 19 Dead, 50 Injured In Manchester Arena Explosion During Ariana Grande Concert

The New York City counterterrorism police were monitoring developments at the scene.

NewsOne Staff
British police confirmed Monday night that 19 people were killed and 50 injured in an explosion at England’s Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert, reports CNN.

From CNN:

The warning to stay away from Manchester Arena [from the Greater Manchester police] came after reports of two loud explosions during Grande’s concert Monday night. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people, who had come to see Grande…

Ivo Delgado, a witness, told CNN he heard one explosion as the concert was ending. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area.

Hundreds of fans fled the scene when the blasts — first reported at 10:40 p.m.— happened toward the end of the concert. The New York City counterterrorism police were “monitoring developments,” reports NBC News.

