Check Out Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard Music Awards

Karen Clark
Bruno Mars performed his new single Versace On The Floor at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. The performance was live-streamed from Amsterdam. His current single, That’s What I Like is currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

 

 

2017 billboard music awards , Bruno Mars , Versace On The Floor

