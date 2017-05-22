Check Out Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard Music Awards

Bruno Mars performed his new single Versace On The Floor at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. The performance was live-streamed from Amsterdam. His current single, That’s What I Like is currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Billboard Music Awards 2017
10 photos Launch gallery
Billboard Music Awards 2017
1. Drake, Taraji P. Henson and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham1 of 10
2. Nicki Minaj and Drake2 of 10
3. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake3 of 10
4. Jussie Smollett4 of 10
5. Ludacris and wife, Eudoxie5 of 10
6. Nicki Minaj performs.6 of 10
7. John Legend on the magenta carpet7 of 10
8. Jason Derulo8 of 10
9. Nicole Sherzinger9 of 10
10. DJ Khaled is always winning.10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours