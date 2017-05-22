Bruno Mars performed his new single Versace On The Floor at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. The performance was live-streamed from Amsterdam. His current single, That’s What I Like is currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard Music Awards 2017 10 photos Launch gallery Billboard Music Awards 2017 1. Drake, Taraji P. Henson and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham 1 of 10 2. Nicki Minaj and Drake 2 of 10 3. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake 3 of 10 4. Jussie Smollett 4 of 10 5. Ludacris and wife, Eudoxie 5 of 10 6. Nicki Minaj performs. 6 of 10 7. John Legend on the magenta carpet 7 of 10 8. Jason Derulo 8 of 10 9. Nicole Sherzinger 9 of 10 10. DJ Khaled is always winning. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard Music Awards Billboard Music Awards 2017

