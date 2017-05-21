Entertainment News
Could We See This Presidential Ticket in 2020

Jodi Berry
The Rock

Did wrestler turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveal his intentions for the Oval Office during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live monologue? Given the current state this country is in, this may not sound like a bad idea.

