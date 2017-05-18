Entertainment News
Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement

Karen Clark
Xscape In NYC

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Xscape announced yesterday that they will be performing at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in July. The group announced earlier this year that they would be reuniting and hitting the road together.

Shortly after the announcement, they posted this video on social media.

 

 

 

