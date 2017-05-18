Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement

Xscape announced yesterday that they will be performing at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in July. The group announced earlier this year that they would be reuniting and hitting the road together.
Shortly after the announcement, they posted this video on social media.
#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of Hollywood With Our List Of Sexiest Seasoned Men 40+
1. Cedric The Entertainer, 521 of 23
2. Idris Elba, 442 of 23
3. Sterling K. Brown, 413 of 23
4. Mahershala Ali, 434 of 23
5. Bishop T.D. Jakes, 595 of 23
6. Michael Strahan, 456 of 23
7. Shemar Moore, 457 of 23
8. Will Smith, 478 of 23
9. Laurence Fishburne, 549 of 23
10. LL Cool J, 4710 of 23
11. Joe Morton, 6811 of 23
12. Rick Fox, 4612 of 23
13. Gary Dourdan, 4913 of 23
14. Malik Yoba, 4814 of 23
15. Wesley Snipes, 5315 of 23
16. Denzel Washington, 6116 of 23
17. Dennis Haysbert, 6117 of 23
18. Blair Underwood, 5118 of 23
19. Jay-Z, 4619 of 23
20. Leon Robinson, 5320 of 23
21. Morris Chestnut, 4721 of 23
22. Lenny Kravitz, 5122 of 23
23. Harry Belafonte, 8823 of 23
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
