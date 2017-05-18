Entertainment News
Video Of Parents Fighting At A Graduation, Inside a Church, Goes Viral

Karen Clark
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty

This video of parents at a high school graduation in Memphis has gone viral.

Things started out well. The kids look happy as they walk down the aisle. Parents are recording video. And then…

 

 

Let’s take a closer look.

 

 

The person who captured the close-up video said the fight was over seats. A statement from a school system representative read:

“Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School.  This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships.  It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments.  The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony.  It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance.  Congratulations to our 2017 graduates of Arlington High School.”

Smh.

 

