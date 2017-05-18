[POLL] Trump Claims He Been Treated Worse Than Any Politician In History?

Amid all the craziness going on in #45’s administration, Trump now feels he’s been treated worse than any political in history. Realistically, how many presidents have displayed blatant bad behavior in running the country? The firing of FBI Director James Comey in the middle of the investigation of Russia interference with the 2016 elections. Then asking him to “let go” of an investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Finally, reports that Trump shared classified intelligence with top Russian officials at a meeting last week.

You can’t make this stuff up! Now more Democrats are calling for, and Republicans are thinking about the possible impeachment of the President.

The justice department now has appointed former FBI Director Robert Muellar as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election including potential collusion between Trump’s campaign associates and Russian officials.

Do you agree that Trump has been treated worse that any politician in history?

