National
Home > National

[POLL] Trump Claims He Been Treated Worse Than Any Politician In History?

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Amid all the craziness going on in #45’s administration, Trump now feels he’s been treated worse than any political in history. Realistically, how many presidents have displayed blatant bad behavior in running the country? The firing of FBI Director James Comey in the middle of the investigation of Russia interference with the 2016 elections. Then asking him to “let go” of an investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Finally, reports that Trump shared classified intelligence with top Russian officials at a meeting last week.

You can’t make this stuff up! Now more Democrats are calling for, and Republicans are thinking about the possible impeachment of the President.

The justice department now has appointed former FBI Director Robert Muellar as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election including potential collusion between Trump’s campaign associates and Russian officials.

Do you agree that Trump has been treated worse that any politician in history?

Politics , treat badly , trump

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading [POLL] Trump Claims He Been Treated Worse Than Any Politician In History?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 10 hours ago
05.18.17
Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’
 10 hours ago
05.18.17
Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama
 11 hours ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 14 hours ago
05.18.17
You Don’t Have To Imagine Black Women On…
 20 hours ago
05.18.17
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Here’s What Halle Berry Looks Like Naked At…
 20 hours ago
05.17.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim
 23 hours ago
05.18.17
Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
2017 Australian Open - Day 2
Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy Cravings…It Ain’t Pickles
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her Personal Connection…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Photos