Rev. Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign To Tackle Racism, Poverty & Militarism

The Rev. William J. Barber has been a longstanding champion of the poor and disenfranchised in North Carolina as the state president of the NAACP, but last week he stepped down from the position to revive Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Poor People’s Campaign in 2018.

“What we’re doing is called a Poor People’s Campaign national call for moral revival. Dr. King in ’68 said that we needed a revolution of values when it came to racism, poverty, and militarism,” the Rev. Barber told Roland Martin on a recent segment of NewsOne Now. “We are saying today we need a revival when it comes to the issues of systemic racism that are still very real, this issue of systemic poverty, the war economy, and national morality,” said Rev. Barber.but shared with new efforts

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Rev. Barber’s renewed activism efforts in the clip above.

