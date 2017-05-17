Entertainment News
Here’s What Halle Berry Looks Like Naked At The Age Of 50

Karen Clark
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Halle Berry took it all off for the Gram and we’re like…wow.

The mom of two captioned the nude pic with “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear.”

 

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos