Who is America’s Favorite Burger Chain?

Who is your favorite burger chain? Okay, not McDonald’s or Burger King…true burger places! Well, the place that won the best burger category in the Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study is….Five Guys! Yes, they knocked In-N-Out off the top spot, which they had for the last 2 years. Hummm…. who else is on the list?

Burger Restaurant Brand of the Year

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

In-N-Out Burger

Shake Shack

Wendy’s

Culver’s

Whataburger

McDonald’s

SONIC America’s Drive-In

Smashburger

Steak ‘n Shake

Want to know more about how Five Guys won? Check it out here! So what’s your favorite place?



