Who is America’s Favorite Burger Chain?

Who is your favorite burger chain? Okay, not McDonald’s or Burger King…true burger places! Well, the place that won the best burger category in the Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study is….Five Guys! Yes, they knocked In-N-Out off the top spot, which they had for the last 2 years. Hummm…. who else is on the list?
Burger Restaurant Brand of the Year
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
In-N-Out Burger
Shake Shack
Wendy’s
Culver’s
Whataburger
McDonald’s
SONIC America’s Drive-In
Smashburger
Steak ‘n Shake
Want to know more about how Five Guys won? Check it out here! So what’s your favorite place?
