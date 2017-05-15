Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss USA As The New Stacey Dash

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
2017 Miss USA Competition

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Well, that escalated quickly.

Folks were super excited that Kára McCullough crowned Miss USA last night. She’s Black and her win gives Washington, D.C. back-to-back wins (the 2016 winner was also from D.C.) She’s also incredibly smart and has been called one of the most intelligent contestants the competition has ever had. McCullough is a chemist for U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and was born in Italy, but raised in Virginia Beack, VA.

Happy Mother's Day to the strongest woman on earth. You never allowed your circumstances to define or control you. I often think about how you raised and loved three children that aren't biologically yours. And when people asked you how many kids you have you proudly respond, "Five." That's a true testament of a mother's love. Thank you for taking me and my siblings around the world to experience worldwide culture. Thank you for having my back even when I was wrong. Thank you for teaching me to never limit myself. Thank you for calling me every morning to talk before class and work. Thank you for instilling qualities of a leader, team player, and lover. I love you forever and always. Just know everyday is YOURS. I LOVE YOU.

A post shared by Kára McCullough (@missdcusa) on

 

Everyone rejoiced….until this happened.

She also went on to weigh in on feminisim. She said that she prefers the term “equalism.” According to the New York Post, McCollough went on to say, “I don’t want to call myself a feminist,” McCullough said. “Women, we are just as equal as men, especially in the workplace.”

The backlash was swift.

 

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day

Continue reading SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss USA As The New Stacey Dash

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

feminism , healthcare , Kára McCullough , Miss DC , Miss USA

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Miss USA Competition
SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss…
 3 mins ago
05.15.17
Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies…
 23 hours ago
05.15.17
After Getting Dragged By The Internet, TLC’s Chilli…
 24 hours ago
05.15.17
Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Angela Bassett To Star In New FOX Series ‘911’
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder
 2 days ago
05.13.17
Book Launch For 'Carry-On Baggage: Our Nonstop Flight' By Cynthia Bailey And Peter Thomas
RHOA Drama: Peter And Matt Fight In Charlotte…
 2 days ago
05.13.17
Ledisi Debuts ‘High’ And Announces Summer Tour
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Ciara Shares Daughter’s Growing Shoe Collection
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 3 days ago
05.12.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 3 days ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 3 days ago
05.12.17
Therapist Stacey Younge Gets Real With Black Women…
 3 days ago
05.15.17
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Show
Take Our Simple Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 days ago
05.12.17
Photos