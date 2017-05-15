SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss USA As The New Stacey Dash

Well, that escalated quickly.
Folks were super excited that Kára McCullough crowned Miss USA last night. She’s Black and her win gives Washington, D.C. back-to-back wins (the 2016 winner was also from D.C.) She’s also incredibly smart and has been called one of the most intelligent contestants the competition has ever had. McCullough is a chemist for U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and was born in Italy, but raised in Virginia Beack, VA.
Happy Mother's Day to the strongest woman on earth. You never allowed your circumstances to define or control you. I often think about how you raised and loved three children that aren't biologically yours. And when people asked you how many kids you have you proudly respond, "Five." That's a true testament of a mother's love. Thank you for taking me and my siblings around the world to experience worldwide culture. Thank you for having my back even when I was wrong. Thank you for teaching me to never limit myself. Thank you for calling me every morning to talk before class and work. Thank you for instilling qualities of a leader, team player, and lover. I love you forever and always. Just know everyday is YOURS. I LOVE YOU.
Everyone rejoiced….until this happened.
She also went on to weigh in on feminisim. She said that she prefers the term “equalism.” According to the New York Post, McCollough went on to say, “I don’t want to call myself a feminist,” McCullough said. “Women, we are just as equal as men, especially in the workplace.”
The backlash was swift.
