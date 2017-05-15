SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss USA As The New Stacey Dash

Well, that escalated quickly.

Folks were super excited that Kára McCullough crowned Miss USA last night. She’s Black and her win gives Washington, D.C. back-to-back wins (the 2016 winner was also from D.C.) She’s also incredibly smart and has been called one of the most intelligent contestants the competition has ever had. McCullough is a chemist for U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and was born in Italy, but raised in Virginia Beack, VA.

Everyone rejoiced….until this happened.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA. pic.twitter.com/CzPBeaTYHO — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

She also went on to weigh in on feminisim. She said that she prefers the term “equalism.” According to the New York Post, McCollough went on to say, “I don’t want to call myself a feminist,” McCullough said. “Women, we are just as equal as men, especially in the workplace.”

The backlash was swift.

A brown girl won #MissUSA but she thinks affordable healthcare is a privilege and feminism is man-hate so she's cancelled. #ByeGirl — Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) May 15, 2017

#MissUSA Miss DC just lost me with that answer….Affordable healthcare is a privilege? Girl bye. pic.twitter.com/Q5mU7PIlx1 — Kat 🤗❤ (@dazella_may) May 15, 2017

DC just lost my vote. Healthcare shouldn't be a privilege for only people with jobs.#MissUSA pic.twitter.com/QMlAR24EiC — mollie (@mollie64438390) May 15, 2017

Damn it, so the new Miss USA is basically a newer version of Stacy Dash. That's unfortunate. — Joe Snow (@propjoe757) May 15, 2017

Welp. Cancel Miss USA. My fault for forgetting all skin folk ain't kin folk. 😒 https://t.co/brdpXD2NWK — April (@ReignOfApril) May 15, 2017

When you want to be happy that another black woman is Miss USA but she up there sounding like Ben Carson. I can't. 😔😔 https://t.co/EtES7YLsO0 — Asia Monae (@iLiveInAsia) May 15, 2017

