WATCH: TLC Live In London

It GREAT to see TLC performing again, they sound amazing! Left Eye is definitely missed, but she was there in spirit. Check out this clip featuring TLC performing hits like Creep”, a new track from their upcoming album, “Sunny”, and their new single ”WAY BACK”.

New album due June 30th.

Watch below. Caution songs have explicit lyrics.



Related:

The #BowWowChallenge Is The Most Hilarious Hashtag To Hit The Internet

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: