WATCH: TLC Live In London

New Kids On The Block In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

It GREAT to see TLC performing again, they sound amazing! Left Eye is definitely missed, but she was there in spirit. Check out this clip featuring TLC performing hits like Creep”, a new track from their upcoming album, “Sunny”, and their new single ”WAY BACK”.

New album due June 30th.

Watch below. Caution songs have explicit lyrics.

