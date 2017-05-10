The #BowWowChallenge Proves That The Comedy Of Black Twitter Remains Undefeated

The internet has zero chill. Especially when it comes to calling out lying celebrities. Here’s the background:
A couple of days ago, Shad Moss (Bow Wow) posted this pic with a caption indicating that he was taking a private plane to New York.
But, then he was busted on a commercial flight after posting the pic of the private plane.
Well, the internet could NOT just let it go. Nope. Not gonna happen. So, we now present to you, #BowWowChallenge.
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
16 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
1. Jesse WilliamsSource:PR 1 of 16
2. Jill ScottSource:PR 2 of 16
3. Denzel Washington3 of 16
4. Paula Patton: Precious4 of 16
5. Samuel L. Jackson: One Eight Seven5 of 16
6. Morgan Freeman: Lean On Me6 of 16
7. Orlando Jones: Drumline7 of 16
8. Roberta Flack8 of 16
9. Cameron Diaz: Bad Teacher9 of 16
10. Whoopi Goldberg: Sister Act I and II10 of 16
11. Laurence Fishburne: Akeelah and the Bee11 of 16
12. Julia Roberts: Mona Lisa Smile12 of 16
13. Bill Bellamy: Mr. Box Office13 of 16
14. Cedric the Entertainer: The Steve Harvey Show14 of 16
15. President Barack Obama15 of 16
16. Mr. T16 of 16
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours