The #BowWowChallenge Proves That The Comedy Of Black Twitter Remains Undefeated

Karen Clark
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Angry Birds' - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The internet has zero chill. Especially when it comes to calling out lying celebrities. Here’s the background:

A couple of days ago, Shad Moss (Bow Wow) posted this pic with a caption indicating that he was taking a private plane to New York.

 

 

But, then he was busted on a commercial flight after posting the pic of the private plane.

Well, the internet could NOT just let it go. Nope. Not gonna happen. So, we now present to you, #BowWowChallenge.

 

 

Continue reading The #BowWowChallenge Proves That The Comedy Of Black Twitter Remains Undefeated

Photos