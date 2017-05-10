The #BowWowChallenge Proves That The Comedy Of Black Twitter Remains Undefeated

The internet has zero chill. Especially when it comes to calling out lying celebrities. Here’s the background:

A couple of days ago, Shad Moss (Bow Wow) posted this pic with a caption indicating that he was taking a private plane to New York.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

But, then he was busted on a commercial flight after posting the pic of the private plane.

Well, the internet could NOT just let it go. Nope. Not gonna happen. So, we now present to you, #BowWowChallenge.

