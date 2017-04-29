Entertainment News
Ciara & Russell’s Baby Girl Is Finally Here!

Karen Clark
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola/VF17 / Getty

She’s here!

Ciara and Russell Wislon welcomed their baby girl into the world last night at 7:03pm. Her name is Sienna Princess Wilson and  she weighs 7lbs, 13oz.

This is the couple’s child together. Baby Sienna joins her big brother Future who turns 3 next month.

 

