Ciara & Russell’s Baby Girl Is Finally Here!

She’s here!
Ciara and Russell Wislon welcomed their baby girl into the world last night at 7:03pm. Her name is Sienna Princess Wilson and she weighs 7lbs, 13oz.
Read More: Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot
This is the couple’s child together. Baby Sienna joins her big brother Future who turns 3 next month.
INSTADAILY: 53 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen
56 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 53 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen
1. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 1 of 56
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 56
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 56
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 56
5. LaLa AnthonySource:Instagram 5 of 56
6. LaLa AnthonySource:Instagram 6 of 56
7. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 7 of 56
8. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 8 of 56
9. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 9 of 56
10. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 10 of 56
11. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 11 of 56
12. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 12 of 56
13. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 13 of 56
14. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 14 of 56
15. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 15 of 56
16. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 16 of 56
17. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 17 of 56
18. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 18 of 56
19. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 19 of 56
20. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 20 of 56
21. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 21 of 56
22. La La AnthonySource:Instagram 22 of 56
23. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 23 of 56
24. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 24 of 56
25. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 25 of 56
26. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 26 of 56
27. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 27 of 56
28. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 28 of 56
29. LaLa Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 29 of 56
30. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 30 of 56
31. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 31 of 56
32. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 32 of 56
33. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 33 of 56
34. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 34 of 56
35. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 35 of 56
36. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 36 of 56
37. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 37 of 56
38. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 38 of 56
39. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 39 of 56
40. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 40 of 56
41. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 41 of 56
42. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 42 of 56
43. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 43 of 56
44. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 44 of 56
45. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 45 of 56
46. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 46 of 56
47. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 47 of 56
48. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 48 of 56
49. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 49 of 56
50. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 50 of 56
51. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 51 of 56
52. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 52 of 56
53. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 53 of 56
54. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 54 of 56
55. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 55 of 56
56. La La Anthony SlaysSource:Instagram 56 of 56
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours