Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot

hopped into a pair of stiletto boots to pose for a mini-maternity shoot fit for the pages of your favorite fashion magazine.

Ciara has always been good for a casual slay, and that hasn’t changed now that she’s pregnant again.

The singer, who wed Russell Wilson last summer, has been taking a bunch of maternity pics and posting them on Instagram lately. This time, her shots were giving us some high-fashion editorial vibes.

See for yourself below!

