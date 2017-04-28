Entertainment News
The Bobby Brown Story Is Moving Forward on BET

Jodi Berry
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown

Source: courtesy of Glenn Parsons

Fresh off the success of The New Edition Story, get ready for another exciting mini-series from BET, The Bobby Brown story! Brown wants to set the record straight about the drama and controversy surrounding his band mates New Edition. The Bobby Brown miniseries will chronicle his rise from New Edition to his solo career. Each episode will be a two-part, four-hour miniseries. The miniseries will be written by Abdul Williams and executive produced by Jesse Collins, the pair behind the success of “The New Edition Story”.

What do you think? Are you excited about the Bobby Brown miniseries?

Let’s hope when filming begins, fans will see the familiar faces of the actors that starred in the New Edition Story, keeping the miniseries consistent and relevant. IJS!

