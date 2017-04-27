Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Jennifer Hudson Explains Why She’s (Still) Not Married

It's been nine years since Jennifer Hudson got engaged. What's the hold up?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Finale

Source: FOX / Getty


Jennifer Hudson is so secure in her relationship that she doesn’t feel any need to rush to the altar.

Jennifer and her man David Otunga have been engaged for what feels like forever. At one point, they had planned a wedding, but they never jumped the broom.

Since he popped the question nearly nine years ago, Jennifer‘s been in eight movies, released two albums, completely transformed her body, released a line of clothes with New York & Company, and released a book. She and David even started a family, welcoming their son in 2009. However, they still have yet to set another date.

As Jennifer explained to Ellen Degeneres, though, she doesn’t see the need to tie the knot because she already knows that David is committed. “I’m not in a hurry. He’s not going anywhere,” Jennifer said during a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

And before anyone could begin speculating about trouble in paradise, Jennifer confirmed that she and David are still very happily devoted to one another.

All that said, she did admit that wedding bells were ringing a little louder for her after attending Ciara‘s wedding. As she told Essence magazine back in August, “I don’t know, it inspired something. I just loved her dress. It was so beautiful. So that made me say, OK, all [of] my friends and peers are married now. You know what I mean?”

RELATED STORIES:

Jennifer Hudson Sets Wedding Date, Reveals He Dress Will Be ‘A Show’

Jennifer Hudson Shares “Must-Have’ Summer Piece & A Fashion Accessory She Loves

Jennifer Hudson, Tichina Arnold, and Ciara Show Off Their Kids’ Singing Abilities

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Jennifer Hudson Explains Why She’s (Still) Not Married

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
04.26.17
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 21 hours ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Trending
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 22 hours ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 23 hours ago
04.26.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 24 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 24 hours ago
04.26.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Our Funny Valentine: 100 Years Of Ella Fitzgerald
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 2 days ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Photos