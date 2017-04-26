Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

Despite personal drama, MJB continues to push forward to promote new album.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Set to air on VH1, Mary J. Blige has a new documentary titled The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman, which explores her journey through her 25-year career, showing off her many accolades and offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the making of her upcoming album (out on April 28). Never one to shy away from opening up about personal issues, MJB also briefly speaks on her current turmoil stemming from her divorce.

Mary J. Blige

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty


The trailer features a number of the collaborators from Strength Of A Woman including Jazmine Sullivan, Teddy Riley, Diddy, Ne-Yo, Hit-Boy, DJ Khaled and Missy Elliott. Frequent collaborator and old friend Diddy speaks on why MJB has staying power, stating that “she has been writing and singing music that both cuts us and helps us heal at the same time. Her realness, music, style, energy, and performance make her loved by millions.”

You can check out the full trailer BELOW:


 

The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman will air May 2nd at 11 P.M. on VH1 and be sure to get Mary’s latest album when it drops this Friday.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936795/viola-davis-slays-in-black-ensemble-at-lax-airport/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936765/beyonce-launches-formation-scholarship-award/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J. Blige Ahead Of New Album

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 1 hour ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 3 hours ago
04.26.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
04.26.17
Our Funny Valentine: 100 Years Of Ella Fitzgerald
 22 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up…
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 1 day ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Photos