What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex- In “Strength of A Woman” Documentary

Mary J. Blige Strength Of A Woman cover art

Source: Capitol Records / Instagram/therealmaryjblige

Mary J. Blige has released the trailer for the VH-1 documentary “Strength of a Woman”. It goes behind the scenes and details her journey on the upcoming release of her new album (April 28), and the impending divorce from her soon to be ex Kendu Isaacs.

The Making Of: Strength of a Woman premieres May 2 at 11 p.m. on VH1.

Watch the trailer below which includes a reference to Beyoncé’s LEMONADE.

Photos