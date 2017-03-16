The Best Clapbacks After Trump Supporters Tried It With #BoycottHawaii

After a Hawaiian federal judge issued a temporary block to President Trump‘s Muslim ban, Trump supporters got in their feelings and asked us all to do the unthinkable: refrain from visiting “The Aloha State.”

On Wednesday night Judge Derrick K. Watson swatted down the Trump administration’s revised ban, which removed special treatment for Christian refugees and dropped Iraq from the original list of restricted countries, in hopes of pre-empting a lawsuit.

This irritated Trump’s base and, like their previous unsuccessful anti-Starbucks and anti-Hamilton campaigns, branded angry tweets in opposition to the judge’s decision with #BoycottHawaii.

Social media users jumped on to the internet to point out their prior failed attempts, while also basking in the idea of the state receiving less tourists who support Trump.

Excellent! Now I'll only meet intelligent, kind, interesting people on those gorgeous beaches. #BoycottHawaii pic.twitter.com/H1w56IO2Yt — Melissa Goodwin (@GoodwinMelissa) March 16, 2017

#BoycottHawaii will be as successful as the previous boycotts of Hamilton, Starbucks, Coke and Meryl Streep. LMAO. — 44ever (@theonlyadult) March 16, 2017

May the #BoycottHawaii campaign go as successfully as the past boycotts against Apple, Twitter, Starbucks, spellcheck… — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) March 16, 2017

You guys would hate it there anyway, everyone is friendly and cares about the environment. #BoycottHawaii pic.twitter.com/n8lptWjYdN — Supreme Hakim (@PhoenicianState) March 16, 2017

Hawaii locals when we see #BoycottHawaii trending. Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist & colonial attitudes. pic.twitter.com/Ybj8Y74Kqn — sierra (@sierraawolf) March 16, 2017

Now that Maryland federal judge Theodore D. Chuang issued a second blow to Trump’s ban on Thursday, will Trump’s cheerleaders ask everyone to boycott Maryland too?

