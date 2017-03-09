Chattanooga Bus Driver Indicted In Deadly Crash That Killed Six Children

The 24-year-old Chattanooga bus driver arrested and charged in a fiery November crash that killed six children was indicted Wednesday on six counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to The Chattanooga Free Press.

Grand jury indicts driver involved in deadly Woodmore Elementary bus crash : https://t.co/pXKiK9XVUo — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) March 9, 2017

Johnthony Walker was charged by a grand jury with four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver, the outlet reports.

Walker faces arraignment on March 24.

According to police testimony during a January hearing, Walker was found driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and engaged in cell phone use during the November 21 crash, according to CNN.

Multiple children were also injured during the accident. Judge J.B. Bennett delayed several lawsuits against Walker and his former employer, Durham School Services, until the close of Walker’s criminal proceedings, WRCB reports.

SOURCE: The Chattanooga Free Press, CNN, WRCB

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Chattanooga School Bus Driver Charged In Deadly Crash…AND MORE

NEWS ROUNDUP: Five Kids Killed In Fiery Chattanooga School Bus Crash; Kanye West Hospitalized…AND MORE

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Chattanooga Bus Driver Indicted In Deadly Crash That Killed Six Children was originally published on newsone.com