1/31/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with legendary rapper MC Lyte to talk about her role in Love Jones the Musical, her Valentine’s Day partnership with Dr. Lynn Richardson and more.

How did she get involved in the Musical?

“The creator called me and said he had a character for me. We just did a three month stretch last year and now we’re headed to the Super Bowl this weekend. We’ll be performing in Houston on Friday and Saturday. It’s inspired by the movie and it’s wrapped around what love is all about. And together with Dr. Lynn Richardson, we’re going to make Valentine’s Day Wealthy Relationship Day.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Finding Love Online: MC Lyte Talks New Man, Being Relationship Wealthy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: