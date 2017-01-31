Finding Love Online: MC Lyte Talks New Man, Being Relationship Wealthy

TJMS
| 01.31.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

jrmclyte

1/31/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with legendary rapper MC Lyte to talk about her role in Love Jones the Musical, her Valentine’s Day partnership with Dr. Lynn Richardson and more.

How did she get involved in the Musical?

“The creator called me and said he had a character for me. We just did a three month stretch last year and now we’re headed to the Super Bowl this weekend. We’ll be performing in Houston on Friday and Saturday. It’s inspired by the movie and it’s wrapped around what love is all about. And together with Dr. Lynn Richardson, we’re going to make Valentine’s Day Wealthy Relationship Day.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

 

Finding Love Online: MC Lyte Talks New Man, Being Relationship Wealthy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jacque Reid , mc lyte

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 3 hours ago
02.01.19
Kevin Hart Can’t Win!
 4 hours ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 3 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close