11-time Grammy nominee Charlie Wilson is going on tour with Johnny Gill and Fantasia!

Charlie, Johnny Gill and Fantasia talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect from their tour, new music and much more!

Johnny Gill explains what to expect from the show:

“There is no better way to start of 2017. I’m coming with just my diapers and my sneakers on.”

Fantasia on why the tour is important in this day in age:

“People are starving for good music. It’s church, it’s good music, you might even cry. It’s a blessing that he asked me to be a part. This is our ministry. People need this.”

In It To Win It kicks off on February 8, 2017 in Norfolk. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Charlie Wilson Is Going On Tour With Fantasia & Johnny Gill was originally published on blackamericaweb.com