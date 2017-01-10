Charlie Wilson Is Going On Tour With Fantasia & Johnny Gill

TJMS
| 01.10.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

charliewilsonalbum

11-time Grammy nominee Charlie Wilson is going on tour with Johnny Gill and Fantasia!

 

Charlie, Johnny Gill and Fantasia talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect from their tour, new music and much more!

Johnny Gill explains what to expect from the show:

“There is no better way to start of 2017. I’m coming with just my diapers and my sneakers on.”

Fantasia on why the tour is important in this day in age:

“People are starving for good music. It’s church, it’s good music, you might even cry. It’s a blessing that he asked me to be a part. This is our ministry. People need this.”

In It To Win It kicks off on February 8, 2017 in Norfolk. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

 

The Sexiest Male Crooners

43 photos Launch gallery

The Sexiest Male Crooners

Continue reading The Sexiest Male Crooners

The Sexiest Male Crooners

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

 

Charlie Wilson Is Going On Tour With Fantasia & Johnny Gill was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

charlie wilson , Entertainment , fantasia , johnny gill

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 8 hours ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 9 hours ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 3 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close