Cookie Johnson Talks New Book, Having A Healthy Sex Life & More

jrcookie

9/30/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Cookie Johnson about her new book Believing In Magic, having a healthy sex life and why she stayed after learning about her husband’s diagnosis.

“It’s been 25 years. It’s also been 25 years of him being HIV positive and we made the announcement. I look at how far we have come. We’re still here and we’re still thriving. It’s important to tell the world how God has worked in our lives and how He’s gotten us to this point,” she said.

