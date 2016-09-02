CLOSE
National
Home

Dwyane Wade Accuses Trump Of Using His Cousin’s Death ‘For Political Gain’

He said the Republican presidential candidate's tweet about the death of his cousin, Nykea Aldridge, left him "conflicted."

0 reads
Leave a comment

A week after Nykea Aldridge was caught in a deadly crossfire of gang violence while strolling her infant down the street on Chicago’s South Side, her cousin, NBA superstar Dwyane Wade appeared Friday on Good Morning America to discuss the tragedy.

Wade, who recently signed with the Chicago Bulls, also seized the moment to discuss the ensuing social media outrage over a tweet by Donald Trump, saying it left him “conflicted,” reports PEOPLE:

“On one hand, your cousin’s death is used as a ploy for political gain,” Wade told George Stephanopoulos. “I was grateful that it started a conversation, but on the other hand, it just [left] a bad taste in my mouth because of what my family is dealing with.”

[…]

Trump, 70, sent out a tweet just hours after news of the death broke, writing, “Dwyane Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!”

The tweet sparked outrage with many social media users condemning the GOP nominee for the post and calling him an “absolute disgrace.”

Trump apologized but do you think he learned a lesson? Sound off in comments.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

‘Have You No Shame?’ Twitter Lights Into Trump For Insensitive Tweet About Dwyane Wade’s Cousin

Chicago Police Arrest Brothers In Fatal Shooting Of Dwyane Wade’s Cousin

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

26 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Dwyane Wade Accuses Trump Of Using His Cousin’s Death ‘For Political Gain’ was originally published on newsone.com

Donald Trump , Dwyane Wade , Election 2016 , GOP , Republican Party , RNC

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 5 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 6 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close