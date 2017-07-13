Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Gerald Levert [Listen-Classic Interview]

Jodi Berry
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

Gerald Levert was truly an original and one of the COOLEST!!

Back in 2003, I interviewed Gerald right before a magnificent performance at Walnut Creek. We had so much fun, the sound of his burly voice, his infectious laugh, his jokes off mic, it’s a moment I will cherish forever.

After his concerts, you’d see him roaming throughout crowd, greeting fans, taking pictures and signing autographs. That was Gerald.

We Miss You Gerald. Happy Birthday!!!

Check out this interview recorded in 2003.

Gerald talks about showmanship and younger artist.

Gerald talks about his formula for great music and who the “Stroke Of Genius” album is dedicated to.

Gerald Levert , Happy Birthday

Continue reading Happy Birthday Gerald Levert [Listen-Classic Interview]

BMM 2016
Photos