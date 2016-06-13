Summer Mini Concert Series: R. Kelly

CLOSE
John Monds
R. Kelly

It’s back to work for most of us on Monday’s and Love And R&B is always there to help you transition from the weekend. We’re on your radio each Sunday-Thursday from 7pm until midnight bringing YOU the best in Rhythm & Blues and a little spin on love with our nightly scenario.

Each night this summer we’ll celebrate with the Summer Mini Concert Series. Tonight’s featured artist is the one and only R. Kelly. Listen close at 8pm each night to hear the featured artist and some of their best R&B hits. R. Kelly is currently out on the road with The Buffet Tour that’s soon winding down in New Orleans on June 19th.

Join us on Facebook by liking the Love And R&B With John Monds page and leaving all of your classic R&B song requests. The nightly scenario is already posted for your comments. If you have an issue you or someone you know would like advice on, feel free to inbox us or call toll free at 844-258-8762  to get it on-air.

Check out the video for a scenario that left R. Kelly trapped in the closet…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

