Sunny Hostin Still Believes Baltimore’s Mosby Rushed To Judgement

Roland Martin talks to the Legal Analyst Sunny Hostin about the latest in the Freddie Gray trial in Baltimore.

“It’s rare to be defendants because we don’t do that a lot in the United States. Often times defense attorneys feel as if it’s better to be in front of a judge because it takes the emotion out of it,” Hostin said.

Sunny Hostin Still Believes Baltimore’s Mosby Rushed To Judgement was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

