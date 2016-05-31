Snoop Dogg calls for Boycott of ‘ROOTS’ Remake

Snoop Dogg, says won’t be watching Roots, and he’s asking his fans to follow suit. The hip-hop star posted on Instagram Monday, speaking out against the History channel’s four-part, eight-hour revival of the classic miniseries that originally aired in 1977 and was based on the novel by Alex Haley.

How the f— they gonna put Roots on Memorial Day? They gonna just keep beating that s— in our heads of how they did us, huh?”

He also put the movie “12 Years a Slave and “America’s Underground” in the crosshairs.

Roots airs nightly at 9pm through Thursday on History.

Do you agree with Snoop Dogg boycott of “Roots”.

