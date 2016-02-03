NEWS ROUNDUP: Peyton Manning Admires Cam Newton’s Dabbing, Intercept Reporter Caught Plagiarizing…AND MORE

Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Cam Newton will face off at Super Bowl 50 this Sunday. Newton, star of the Carolina Panthers, has been criticized for his on-field dancing and the passionate style with which he competes. But several of Newton’s NFL counterparts have shown support for him throughout the season, including Manning. During a recent interview, the Denver Bronco said he admires his athletic talent and even his dabbing. He said he doesn’t “celebrate” plays like Newton does because he doesn’t “run for any touchdowns.” “I promise if I run a touchdown on Sunday, I will celebrate,” said Manning. “I think his passion, his enthusiasm for the game, I think it’s great. I think it’s good for football.” Super Bowl 50 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 on CBS. Read more.

“Star Wars” Actor Claps Back at Black History Month Critics

Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega took to Twitter on Monday to shut down people who believe Black History Month should not be celebrated. After someone posted a tweet that read “happy racially divided month,” Boyega clapped back: “happy you can celebrate it too month with a side of ssshhh.” He also told another Black History Month critic to “have several seats.” “I’m grounded in who I am, and I am a confident black man. A confident, Nigerian, black, chocolate man,” he said during an interview with The New York Times. “I’m proud of my heritage, and no man can take that away from me. I wasn’t raised to fear people with a difference of opinion. They are merely victims of a disease in their mind. To get into a serious dialogue with people who judge a person based on the melanin in their skin? They’re stupid, and I’m not going to lose sleep over people.” Read more.

The Intercept Reporter Fabricated Story About Charleston Shooting

Intercept reporter Juan Thompson reportedly used false quotes, sources, and storylines in a few recent stories, according to the publication’s editor-in-chief Betsy Reed. Reed posted a letter on the site on Tuesday to apologize to readers. “We apologize to the subjects of the stories; to the people who were falsely quoted; and to you, our readers,” Reed wrote. “We are contacting news outlets that picked up the corrected stories to alert them to the problems.” The online platform has since added editor’s notes and adjustments to four of the pieces he fabricated, one of which was centered on the massacre at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Thompson quoted a fictional person named Scott Roof, whom he claimed was shooter Dylann Roof’s cousin. Thompson joined The Intercept‘s team back in November 2014. He often covered race and crime. Read more.

Film About Clarence Thomas’ Sexual Harassment Scandal Gets Premiere Date

Confirmation, a film centered on Justice Clarence Thomas’ 1991 sexual assault scandal, is moving forward. Kerry Washington stars as law professor Anita Hill and Wendell Pierce will portray Judge Thomas. Greg Kinnear will play the role of Democratic Senator Joe Biden, who served on the Senate Judiciary Committee during the trial. “I was terrified. Portraying somebody who’s real is a different kind of responsibility, especially when they’re alive,” said Washington during an interview. “That significance was not lost on me both as an actor and as a producer, wanting all of these characters to feel real and to matter as much as these people do.” The film was directed by Rick Famuyiwa and the script was penned by Susannah Grant. It is slated to air on April 16 at 8pm ET on HBO. Read more.

