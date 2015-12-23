Get Well Wednesday: Dr. Todd Sinett Answers Your Aching Back Questions

PLAY AUDIO

Dr. Todd Sinett, a NYC-based chiropractor with his own practice, is the author of 3 Weeks to a Better Back: Solutions for Healing the Structural, Nutritional and Emotional Causes of Back Pain (October 2015), as well as The Truth About Back Pain, his first title. He is also the founder and creator of The BackBridge™ System, a complementary device that helps users maintain their overall health.

Inspired to develop a new core philosophy to dealing with back pain, Dr. Sinett discovered that the root cause of back pain is not limited to structural issues, nor can it be simply resolved through treatment. He also found that a person’s emotional health and nutrition are equally important to uncover and address the root causes of back pain.

Using his three-pronged approach to evaluating and treating back pain, known as “The Sinett Solution,” Dr. Sinett assesses clients’ pain points, range of movement, and body alignment before providing a treatment program based on three categories: structural (muscles and bones); nutritional (diet); and emotional (daily stress). If one of these elements is distressed, one’s overall health suffers – often manifesting as pain in the back.

With his recommended simple lifestyle adjustments that include exercise routines, diet plans, and meditative practices, his patients are able to stop back pain from limiting their ability to actually live life.

In addition to his book, BackBridge, and practice, Dr. Sinett is a recognized authority for his expertise in applied kinesiology; has served as a clinical expert for many television programs, including The View, FoxMD, and Good Day New York and has been a featured lecturer at MSNBC and The Learning Annex.

A native of Merrick, Long Island, Dr. Sinett is an active member of the New York Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association, and the International College of Applied Kinesiology.

He has also been named a Top Chiropractor in the Guide to America by the Consumers Research Council of America. Dr. Sinett received his undergraduate degree from American University and graduated with honors from the New York Chiropractic College. He received his certification in Meridian Therapy (acupressure) from the New York Chiropractic College and is a Certified Fitness Train.

