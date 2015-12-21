CLOSE
Instagram Won’t Let Steve Harvey’s Mistake Go

The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

You can’t do anything these days without the social media hounds clowning you. Over the weekend Steve Harvey made a HUGE mistake when he announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant. Things got worse when he tried to fix his mishap and mispelled Columbia (Colombia) and Phillipines (Phillipians) on social media.

The Internets went IN on Steve.

Check it out.

