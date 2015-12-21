Instagram Won’t Let Steve Harvey’s Mistake Go

2 reads Leave a comment
You can’t do anything these days without the social media hounds clowning you. Over the weekend Steve Harvey made a HUGE mistake when he announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant. Things got worse when he tried to fix his mishap and mispelled Columbia (Colombia) and Phillipines (Phillipians) on social media.
The Internets went IN on Steve.
Check it out.
