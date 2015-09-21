CLOSE
Tracy Morgan Gets Standing Ovation in Surprise Emmy Appearance

The biggest surprise of Emmy night wasn’t completely about the winners, but the evening’s final presenter. Last night, was Tracy Morgan’s first public appearance since the near-fatal June 2014 car crash that left him in a coma and took the life of his friend James McNair. SNL” alumnus Tracy Morgan is on tap to host “SNL” on Oct 17th.

Morgan received a standing ovation as he walked onto the stage to present the award for best drama series to “Game of Thrones.”

Morgan cracks jokes during triumphant Emmys 2015 return. Tracy is BACK!!!!

Tracy Morgan And Megan Wollover [PHOTOS]

