Let’s face it, guys can try too hard sometimes to be sexy. But Jasmine Sanders gives us these 10 moments when guys are being sexy without even knowing it. Click on the audio player to hear them all on The D.L. Hughley Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Sexy Or Stable: Which Mate Is The Best Pick? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The Jazzy Report: What Makes Men & Women Sexy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: See Nicki Minaj’s Sexy 2015 Calendar [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

10 Things Guys Do That They Don’t Know Is Sexy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com