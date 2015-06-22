Let’s face it, guys can try too hard sometimes to be sexy. But Jasmine Sanders gives us these 10 moments when guys are being sexy without even knowing it. Click on the audio player to hear them all on The D.L. Hughley Show.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Sexy Or Stable: Which Mate Is The Best Pick? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: The Jazzy Report: What Makes Men & Women Sexy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: See Nicki Minaj’s Sexy 2015 Calendar [PHOTOS]
According To Women, These Are The Sexiest Things A Man Could Wear
4 photos Launch gallery
According To Women, These Are The Sexiest Things A Man Could Wear
1. Man Make The Clothes, Clothes Don't Make The ManSource: 1 of 4
2. A SmileSource: 2 of 4
3. A TowelSource: 3 of 4
4. A SweaterSource: 4 of 4
Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!
10 Things Guys Do That They Don’t Know Is Sexy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com
comments – add yours