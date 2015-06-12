CLOSE
National
Philadelphia Woman Receives Up To 20 Years In Buttocks Injection Death

Surgical equipment

Source: Dr. Heinz Linke / Getty

A 45-year-old Philadelphia woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 20 years in prison for killing a woman and injuring another with illegal liquid silicone injections, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The woman, Padge-Victoria Windslowe, Philadelphia’s so-called “Michelangelo of buttocks injections,” insisted she believed her buttocks enhancement injections were safe while testifying in her defense at her trial in March, the report notes.

The transgender woman, who also goes by the handle “Black Madam,” told Common Pleas Court Judge Rosemarie DeFino-Nastasi that she did not know “the danger of this product,” the report notes.

From The Philadelphia Inquirer:

DeFino-Nastasi noted that Windslowe continued giving injections even after knowing that she had killed a client.

The judge called Windslowe a skilled and heavy Internet user, and said that the federal ban on silicone injections is easy to find.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned human injection of silicone liquid in 1991, but the practice continues underground, especially among transgender people and women who cannot afford plastic surgery.

After her trial in March, a Common Pleas Court jury convicted Windslowe of third-degree murder in the death of Claudia Aderotimi, 20, a British dancer who flew from London for the procedure to be done in an airport-area hotel, the report says. The autopsy showed the silicone migrated through her bloodstream, damaging her heart, lungs, and brain, the report notes.

SOURCE: Philly.com | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

