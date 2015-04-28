CLOSE
Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: Jussie Smollett Rips Donald Trump To Shreds; Amber Dating The White Wiz Khalifa?! & More

Empire Star Jussie Smollett Rips Donald Trump To Shreds

Jussie Smollett doesn’t only play an outspoken character on Empire, the Lyon’s actor is socially conscious in real life and using his social media platform to take down meat heads like Donald Trump.

With White media outlets perpetuating the Baltimore riots, Donald Trump saw it fit to tweet, “Our great African-American President hasn’t exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore!”

Snollett took Trump to task with this response:

AM BUZZ: Jussie Smollett Rips Donald Trump To Shreds; Amber Dating The White Wiz Khalifa?! & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

