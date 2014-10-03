PLAY AUDIO

Jacque Reid talks to Iyanla Vanzant, life coach and host of ‘Iynala: Fix My Life’ about the man that has 34 kids by 17 kids.

“Speaking with the men. This is a show that left me standing in the mile of the floor weeping with no shoes on. It’s sparked a conversation about fatherless children. The men tell me how they do it, why they do it. They talk about their guilt and shame,” Vanzant said.

Jacque Reid & Iyanla Vanzant Talk Jay, The Man With 34 Kids By 17 Women was originally published on blackamericaweb.com