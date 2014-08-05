NewsOne Minute: College Pres Gives $90k Of His Salary To Low-Paid Campus Employees

Raymond Burse, interim president of Kentucky State University, elected to have his salary decreased from $349,869 to $259,745 in order to boost the paychecks of the university’s lowest-paid workers,according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Burse’s pay cut will increase the salaries of 24 KSU employees, some of whom were making as littles as $7.25 an hour, to $10.25 an hour, WLKY reported. Burse said that his giving up $90,124.96 is a response to “tough times” and wanting to ensure that university workers know the school’s board and president “care about them and want to do the very best by them,” according to the Herald-Leader. Read more.

Malia Obama, President Obama‘s oldest daughter, attended Lollapalooza music festival over the weekend, generating a Twitter-frenzy. The 15-year-old attended the music festival with three friends and two plain-clothed secret service agents, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. Malia and friends were reportedly attending Chance the Rapper’s headliner show. Read more.

It’s shaping up to be a banner year for diversity on Broadway. In addition to casting the first black Phantom of the Opera, it was announced today that that Keke Palmer will be Broadway’s first black Cinderella, joining the production ofRodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at New York’s Broadway Theater starting September 9. “It’s honestly one of those things that I can’t believe is really happening,” Palmer told the AP. “I’m very excited. Very excited and nervous as well — a bunch of feelings all at once.” Read more.

Here’s More Proof the NYPD Is Unfairly Targeting Blacks and Latinos

With help from the New York Civil Liberties Union, the New York Daily News compiled data confirming the unfair and disproportionate policing of communities of color: as a result of “broken windows” policing—when officers crack down on smaller offenses with the hopes of preventing bigger ones—roughly “81 percent of the 7.3 million people hit with minor violations between 2001 and 2013 were black and Hispanic,” the Daily News reports. Read more.

The Black HIV Epidemic: A Public Health Mystery—And Love Story—From Atlanta’s Gay Community

The small size of the black gay community, and the sheer concentration of the virus within it, makes everyone more vulnerable, no question about it. Dating within the black community means a higher chance of encountering someone who is HIV positive — or worse, someone who is positive but doesn’t know it. But the theory remains stubbornly unproven. It’s a touchy subject. If scientists showed with experimental clarity that black men were putting themselves at risk by dating each other, what advice could they give? That black men should avoid each other? Read more.

