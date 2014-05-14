CLOSE
Local
Home

Free Health Fair In Garner On May 31st

2 reads
Leave a comment

What You Should Be Eating & Drinking For Health & Beauty (thumbnail)

WHAT:                 First Annual Free Community Health Fair

WHO:                     Members of the community who want to improve their health and increase their knowledge of health and wellness, People who want to take advantage of free onsite health screenings are also encouraged to attend.

Text “Foxy” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

WHERE:               Garner Road Community Center, 2235 Garner Road, Raleigh, NC 27610 

WHEN:                 Saturday, May 31, 2014 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Widow’s Son Lodge #4 will be hosting their first-ever Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 31, 2014 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to all members of the community and will feature information on healthy lifestyle choices, healthy eating, and preventive healthcare measures. The health fair will offer onsite blood pressure checks courtesy of Wake County Health Services, Kidney/Stroke screenings courtesy of UNC Kidney Center, HIV/STD screenings courtesy of Alliance of Aids, and spinal screenings courtesy of Dr. Hoehle. Other onsite vendors include The Wake County Sheriff Department, Wake County EMS, Blue Ridge Pharmacy, The Foot and Ankle Associates, The American Heart Association, The American Lung Association, Interact, First Step, The Healing Place and many more. Representatives from these organizations will be available to provide information and answer any questions from the public.

LIKE Foxy On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

 

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

12 photos Launch gallery

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

Continue reading This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

free , Garner , Health Fair

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close