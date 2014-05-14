Free Health Fair In Garner On May 31st

WHAT: First Annual Free Community Health Fair

WHO: Members of the community who want to improve their health and increase their knowledge of health and wellness, People who want to take advantage of free onsite health screenings are also encouraged to attend.

WHERE: Garner Road Community Center, 2235 Garner Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

WHEN: Saturday, May 31, 2014 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Widow’s Son Lodge #4 will be hosting their first-ever Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 31, 2014 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to all members of the community and will feature information on healthy lifestyle choices, healthy eating, and preventive healthcare measures. The health fair will offer onsite blood pressure checks courtesy of Wake County Health Services, Kidney/Stroke screenings courtesy of UNC Kidney Center, HIV/STD screenings courtesy of Alliance of Aids, and spinal screenings courtesy of Dr. Hoehle. Other onsite vendors include The Wake County Sheriff Department, Wake County EMS, Blue Ridge Pharmacy, The Foot and Ankle Associates, The American Heart Association, The American Lung Association, Interact, First Step, The Healing Place and many more. Representatives from these organizations will be available to provide information and answer any questions from the public.

